Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Up 6.8%

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.97 and last traded at $49.68. 15,613,599 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 71,234,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.53.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 313.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 362.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

