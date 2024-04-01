Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Earns Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Raymond James in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 49.42% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up from $79.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Disc Medicine from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Disc Medicine from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Disc Medicine currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.86.

IRON traded down $35.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.77. 1,863,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.23 million, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.52 and a 200 day moving average of $57.28. Disc Medicine has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $77.60.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.22). As a group, equities analysts predict that Disc Medicine will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Disc Medicine news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 30,000 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $1,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,449,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,779,904. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 102,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $6,934,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 198,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,416,753.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $1,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,449,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,779,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,347,500 over the last 90 days. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRON. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Disc Medicine in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Disc Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at $540,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Disc Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at $601,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Disc Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Disc Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

