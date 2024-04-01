Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Shares Gap Down to $62.26

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $62.26, but opened at $26.50. Disc Medicine shares last traded at $27.14, with a volume of 1,031,965 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Disc Medicine from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Disc Medicine from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (up from $79.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.86.

Disc Medicine Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.28. The company has a market capitalization of $661.19 million, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 0.18.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.22). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $1,280,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 786,160 shares in the company, valued at $50,314,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $3,213,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,402,186 shares in the company, valued at $94,857,882.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 786,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,314,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $13,347,500. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Disc Medicine

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRON. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,982,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 280.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 651,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,919,000 after acquiring an additional 480,082 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 2,041.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,313,000 after acquiring an additional 479,082 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,942,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

About Disc Medicine

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

