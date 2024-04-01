DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Increases Dividend to $1.53 Per Share

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.5339 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This is a positive change from DNB Bank ASA’s previous dividend of $1.00.

DNB Bank ASA Stock Performance

DNBBY stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.77. 62,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,367. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. DNB Bank ASA has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $21.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.71.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DNB Bank ASA had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that DNB Bank ASA will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DNB Bank ASA Company Profile

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

