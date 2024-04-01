Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $498.10

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $498.10 and last traded at $496.62, with a volume of 159543 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $496.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price target (up from $470.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.79.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $440.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $402.98. The company has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 15.74 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total transaction of $346,767.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,580,935,000 after buying an additional 28,157 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,704,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $645,549,000 after purchasing an additional 68,317 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,993,000 after purchasing an additional 306,750 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $516,362,000 after acquiring an additional 56,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $541,202,000 after purchasing an additional 197,413 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

