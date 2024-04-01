Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Given Neutral Rating at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Domo from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Domo Stock Performance

Shares of DOMO stock opened at $8.92 on Thursday. Domo has a 52 week low of $7.78 and a 52 week high of $18.19. The company has a market capitalization of $326.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.80.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $80.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.46 million. Analysts forecast that Domo will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Domo

In related news, CEO Joshua G. James sold 107,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total transaction of $1,003,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 881,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,270,955.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Joshua G. James sold 107,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total transaction of $1,003,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 881,765 shares in the company, valued at $8,270,955.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David R. Jolley sold 23,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $217,743.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 227,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,177.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 171,556 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,967. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOMO. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Domo by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 618,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 167,937 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Domo by 11.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 628,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,157,000 after buying an additional 65,227 shares during the period. Innovis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Domo by 327.3% in the third quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 67,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 52,014 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Domo by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 17,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Domo by 397.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 637,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 509,111 shares in the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

