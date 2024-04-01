DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI) Short Interest Update

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the February 29th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

DoubleDown Interactive Stock Performance

DDI stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,295. DoubleDown Interactive has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $15.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.51.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. DoubleDown Interactive had a net margin of 32.51% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $83.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.42 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DoubleDown Interactive will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About DoubleDown Interactive

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $514,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 4,141,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,441,000 after purchasing an additional 96,740 shares in the last quarter.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of and web-based casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.

