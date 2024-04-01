DoubleVerify’s (DV) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $45.00 price target on the stock.

DV has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Macquarie upgraded DoubleVerify from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 11th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of DV stock opened at $35.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.01. DoubleVerify has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $43.00.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $172.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.85 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DoubleVerify news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 50,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $1,706,463.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,572.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $177,017.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,853.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 50,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $1,706,463.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,086,690. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DV. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 241.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

