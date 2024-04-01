Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC Has $25 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,314 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 23.0% of Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $25,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. United Bank grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $162.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,411,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,704. The firm has a market cap of $113.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $163.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.58 and a 200 day moving average of $146.90.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

