Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC Invests $3.27 Million in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 31,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 3.0% of Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWP. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $113.43. 832,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,155. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.24 and a fifty-two week high of $114.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.72.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

