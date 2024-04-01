Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC Makes New $1.79 Million Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,404,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,204,000. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 158,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.34 on Monday, reaching $79.52. The company had a trading volume of 15,419,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,831,001. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $80.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.33.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

