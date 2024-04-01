Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,400 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the February 29th total of 214,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Dowa Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DWMNF remained flat at $33.76 during midday trading on Monday. Dowa has a one year low of $33.76 and a one year high of $33.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.76 and its 200-day moving average is $33.04.
About Dowa
