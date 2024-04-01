DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the February 29th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 319,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DRDGOLD

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in DRDGOLD by 317,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in DRDGOLD in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in DRDGOLD during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in DRDGOLD during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on DRD shares. StockNews.com cut DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of DRDGOLD from $17.00 to $13.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

DRDGOLD Price Performance

Shares of DRDGOLD stock opened at $8.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average of $8.14. DRDGOLD has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $13.85.

DRDGOLD Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.1058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%.

About DRDGOLD

(Get Free Report)

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.