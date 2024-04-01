Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,632,700 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the February 29th total of 2,934,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 260.7 days.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $9.61 on Monday. 56 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,585. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.65. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $11.16.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at December 31, 2023, we own, manage and operate a global portfolio of well-located, diversified industrial properties comprising 327 assets totalling approximately 71.4 million square feet of GLA in key markets across Canada, Europe and the U.S.

