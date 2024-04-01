Duke Capital (LON:DUKE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Duke Capital (LON:DUKE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 55 ($0.70) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Duke Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Shares of LON DUKE opened at GBX 33.50 ($0.42) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 30.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 31.95 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 32.04. Duke Capital has a 52-week low of GBX 26.95 ($0.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 35.50 ($0.45). The company has a market cap of £139.17 million, a PE ratio of 1,116.67 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Duke Capital’s payout ratio is 10,000.00%.

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

