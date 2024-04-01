Durante & Waters LLC Acquires Shares of 11,050 iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Durante & Waters LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. iShares Silver Trust makes up about 0.2% of Durante & Waters LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City State Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 177,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,708,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 81,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,313,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,405,271. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $23.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.32.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.