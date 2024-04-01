Durante & Waters LLC Acquires Shares of 22,494 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Durante & Waters LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 22,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 2.4% of Durante & Waters LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

MUB traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $107.05. 2,881,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,560,474. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.03.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

