Durante & Waters LLC Buys Shares of 1,000 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Durante & Waters LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000. Mastercard accounts for 0.4% of Durante & Waters LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 819 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 927 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $510.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $479.62.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA stock traded down $3.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $478.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,336. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $355.97 and a 1-year high of $490.00. The company has a market cap of $446.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $466.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $427.44.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.32%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total transaction of $3,736,447.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,672,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total transaction of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,644.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total transaction of $3,736,447.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,672,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,628 shares of company stock worth $23,309,067. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.