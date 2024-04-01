Durante & Waters LLC Invests $1.47 Million in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Durante & Waters LLC bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,000. Tesla comprises 1.4% of Durante & Waters LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 1,111.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 198,598 shares of company stock worth $36,952,434. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $3.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $171.99. The company had a trading volume of 55,665,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,897,227. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.37 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The firm has a market cap of $547.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.73.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Edward Jones downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Tesla from $227.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, KGI Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 target price (down previously from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.63.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

