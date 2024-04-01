Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Shares Gap Down to $143.53

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $143.53, but opened at $133.41. Dycom Industries shares last traded at $141.80, with a volume of 86,229 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on DY. B. Riley raised Dycom Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $101.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Dycom Industries from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dycom Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.20 and a 200-day moving average of $107.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $952.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.87 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dycom Industries

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peconic Partners LLC increased its position in Dycom Industries by 2.9% during the third quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 3,244,047 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,720,000 after buying an additional 91,093 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 7.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 122,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,930,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 275.0% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 15,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 3.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 400,906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,681,000 after purchasing an additional 12,757 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Further Reading

