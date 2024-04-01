e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $186.58.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $141.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total value of $4,677,693.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,713.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Scott Milsten sold 10,000 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $1,500,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,870,346.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total value of $4,677,693.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,713.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 61,922 shares of company stock valued at $10,145,374 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 390.2% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ELF stock opened at $196.03 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.74, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.60. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $78.62 and a fifty-two week high of $221.83.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $270.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.66 million. Research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

