Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the February 29th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Eagle Point Income Stock Performance

EIC stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $16.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,016. Eagle Point Income has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $16.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.87.

Get Eagle Point Income alerts:

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.52 million during the quarter.

Eagle Point Income Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Point Income

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in Eagle Point Income during the third quarter worth about $2,043,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Point Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Point Income in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Point Income in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Point Income in the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000.

About Eagle Point Income

(Get Free Report)

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.