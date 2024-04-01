Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the February 29th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Eagle Point Income Stock Performance
EIC stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $16.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,016. Eagle Point Income has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $16.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.87.
Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.52 million during the quarter.
Eagle Point Income Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Point Income
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in Eagle Point Income during the third quarter worth about $2,043,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Point Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Point Income in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Point Income in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Point Income in the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000.
About Eagle Point Income
About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Eagle Point Income
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.