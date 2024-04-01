Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Position Decreased by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,830 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $12,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.20.

Eaton Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:ETN traded down $0.65 on Monday, hitting $312.03. 1,175,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,769,493. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $155.38 and a 52 week high of $317.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $283.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.26.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 46.88%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,244,140.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total value of $3,796,067.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,244,140.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,116,427.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,969 shares of company stock worth $10,904,774. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

