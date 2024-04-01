eCash Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One eCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. eCash has a total market cap of $1.29 billion and $237.94 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, eCash has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68,612.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $635.70 or 0.00926076 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00052598 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.34 or 0.00135981 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000415 BTC.

About eCash

eCash (CRYPTO:XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,678,385,923,092 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for eCash is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

