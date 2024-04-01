Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Sold by Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,141 shares during the quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter worth approximately $37,189,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 78.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,665,000 after acquiring an additional 299,166 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 210.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,015,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,412,000 after acquiring an additional 688,779 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 836.1% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 411,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 367,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter worth approximately $5,620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.96. 3,413,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,394,497. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.51, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $7.88 and a twelve month high of $16.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.34.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 27.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ELAN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.71.

In other news, Director R David Hoover bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.14 per share, with a total value of $322,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

