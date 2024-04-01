Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Sold by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,458 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Elastic worth $6,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP raised its position in Elastic by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 168.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 2,063.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.22. The company had a trading volume of 197,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,546. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.91 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.14. Elastic has a one year low of $52.30 and a one year high of $136.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Elastic had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 23.94%. The firm had revenue of $327.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.48 million. Equities research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $105.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.26.

In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 5,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $569,589.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,797 shares in the company, valued at $16,193,994.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 5,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $569,589.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,797 shares in the company, valued at $16,193,994.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Schuurman sold 815,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total value of $79,495,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,382,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,580,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 962,440 shares of company stock valued at $94,535,764 over the last 90 days. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

