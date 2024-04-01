Electriq Power (NYSE:ELIQ) versus ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Head-To-Head Contrast

Electriq Power (NYSE:ELIQ – Get Free Report) and ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Electriq Power and ESS Tech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electriq Power N/A N/A $10.44 million N/A N/A ESS Tech $7.54 million 16.78 -$77.58 million ($0.49) -1.48

Electriq Power has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ESS Tech.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Electriq Power has a beta of -0.27, meaning that its stock price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ESS Tech has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

7.6% of Electriq Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.8% of ESS Tech shares are held by institutional investors. 38.4% of Electriq Power shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of ESS Tech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Electriq Power and ESS Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electriq Power N/A -4.65% -12.52% ESS Tech -1,028.89% -71.44% -53.77%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Electriq Power and ESS Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electriq Power 0 0 0 0 N/A ESS Tech 0 2 1 0 2.33

ESS Tech has a consensus target price of $2.14, indicating a potential upside of 195.52%. Given ESS Tech’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ESS Tech is more favorable than Electriq Power.

About Electriq Power

Electriq Power Holdings, Inc. provides turnkey intelligent energy storage and management solutions for homes and small businesses. The company offers PowerPod2, a smart home battery backup system. Its solutions enable cities, municipalities, and utilities to provide constituents with a path to sustainable and resilient sources of energy. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About ESS Tech

ESS Tech, Inc., an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

