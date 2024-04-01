Electroneum (ETN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $118.63 Million

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. Electroneum has a market cap of $118.63 million and $957,680.90 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00002735 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,968,839,555 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

