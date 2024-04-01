Electroneum Price Reaches $0.0066 (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $118.63 million and $957,680.90 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00002735 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,968,839,555 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

