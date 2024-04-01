Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 6.2% of Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $17,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. DZ Bank lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $689.52.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $17.41 on Monday, hitting $760.55. 2,918,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,231,198. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $737.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $639.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.64 billion, a PE ratio of 130.69, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $342.30 and a twelve month high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

