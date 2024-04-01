Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Trading Down 2.6%

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) was down 2.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $755.33 and last traded at $758.00. Approximately 1,218,395 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 3,201,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $777.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $850.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $689.52.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $722.53 billion, a PE ratio of 130.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $737.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $639.82.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,611,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,743,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,599 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,878,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,888,300,000 after purchasing an additional 642,274 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,949,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,709,466,000 after purchasing an additional 89,720 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,545,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,738,605,000 after purchasing an additional 83,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth $5,992,890,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

