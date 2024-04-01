Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 222,600 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the February 29th total of 191,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Elkem ASA Stock Performance
Shares of ELKEF stock remained flat at $1.70 during trading on Monday. Elkem ASA has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.94.
Elkem ASA Company Profile
