Energem (NASDAQ:ENCP) and Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Financial Contrast

Energem (NASDAQ:ENCP – Get Free Report) and Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Energem has a beta of -0.12, suggesting that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hyzon Motors has a beta of 3.06, suggesting that its stock price is 206% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Energem alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.0% of Energem shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of Hyzon Motors shares are held by institutional investors. 64.2% of Energem shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Hyzon Motors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energem N/A -3.12% 0.92% Hyzon Motors N/A -92.93% -70.72%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Energem and Hyzon Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Energem and Hyzon Motors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energem 0 0 0 0 N/A Hyzon Motors 0 0 2 0 3.00

Hyzon Motors has a consensus price target of $1.30, indicating a potential upside of 61.55%. Given Hyzon Motors’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hyzon Motors is more favorable than Energem.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Energem and Hyzon Motors’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energem N/A N/A $50,000.00 $0.06 204.17 Hyzon Motors $290,000.00 676.19 -$184.04 million ($0.75) -1.07

Energem has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hyzon Motors. Hyzon Motors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Energem, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Energem beats Hyzon Motors on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energem

(Get Free Report)

Energem Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus a target business operating in the oil and gas and other potential renewable energy business, as well as other adjacent services, including industrials and technologies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Energem Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Energem LLC.

About Hyzon Motors

(Get Free Report)

Hyzon Motors Inc. provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicle market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company commercializes its proprietary fuel cell technology through assembling and upfitting heavy duty (HD) hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). It focuses primarily on assembling and converting hydrogen-powered FCEVs; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with partners and third parties from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Honeoye Falls, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Energem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.