Energi Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000230 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a market capitalization of $12.04 million and approximately $573,885.13 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.60 or 0.00075692 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00025985 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00009735 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00016891 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004245 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00006551 BTC.

Energi Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 75,215,008 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

