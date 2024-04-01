Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Trading Up 0.6%

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.37 and last traded at $29.35. Approximately 1,161,583 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 4,874,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.18.

EPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.66 and its 200 day moving average is $27.06. The stock has a market cap of $63.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.02.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,192,621,000 after buying an additional 132,237,142 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 20.2% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 37,951,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,038,731,000 after buying an additional 6,369,350 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,690 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.0% in the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 23,133,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $633,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $500,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,695 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

