Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) Director Buys $20,790.00 in Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) Director Peter S. Kim purchased 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $20,790.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,336 shares in the company, valued at $829,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Entrada Therapeutics Price Performance

Entrada Therapeutics stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.76. 70,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,841. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $18.44. The firm has a market cap of $462.34 million, a P/E ratio of -52.92 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.53.

Get Entrada Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRDA. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entrada Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,754,000 after purchasing an additional 42,327 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 563.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,405,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,821 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,065,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,073,000 after purchasing an additional 44,849 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,045,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,521,000 after purchasing an additional 26,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 944,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,509,000 after purchasing an additional 68,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

About Entrada Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entrada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.