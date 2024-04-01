ERC20 (ERC20) Price Down 15.1% Over Last 7 Days

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One ERC20 token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000213 BTC on major exchanges. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $166.04 million and approximately $19,697.99 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ERC20 has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00007630 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00023282 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00014695 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001733 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00014313 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69,373.69 or 0.99951810 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000095 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.00 or 0.00139754 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000070 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.14462491 USD and is down -13.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $19,740.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

