Ergo (ERG) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $377,721.92

Ergo (ERG) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $1.98 or 0.00002856 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a market cap of $147.60 million and $377,721.92 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,480.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $647.68 or 0.00931971 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $102.16 or 0.00146995 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00008737 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00047634 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00052877 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.32 or 0.00178895 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.85 or 0.00137928 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000614 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 74,369,622 coins and its circulating supply is 74,370,432 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

