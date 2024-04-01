Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $243.74.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ESS shares. StockNews.com lowered Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $227.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Essex Property Trust from $225.00 to $223.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $244.81 on Monday. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $201.66 and a fifty-two week high of $252.85. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $236.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $2.45 dividend. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.31%.

Institutional Trading of Essex Property Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 24.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 88,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,667,195,000 after acquiring an additional 184,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.