Essex Savings Bank Acquires 2,161 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,898 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 97,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 43,405 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 8,085 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors raised its stake in Walt Disney by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 2,852 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $121.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,594,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,427,013. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.16. The company has a market capitalization of $222.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.10, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. Walt Disney’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.43.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

