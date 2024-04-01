Essex Savings Bank Boosts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,447 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on UNP. UBS Group upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.33.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:UNP traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $243.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 624,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336,587. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $247.94 and a 200-day moving average of $231.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $190.37 and a 52-week high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

