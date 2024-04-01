Essex Savings Bank Buys 579 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 1,553.8% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.37. 3,298,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,195,169. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.77. The stock has a market cap of $94.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.83%.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.37.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

