Essex Savings Bank Has $1.33 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 69.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $162.16. 919,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,415,969. The stock has a market cap of $113.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $163.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.90.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

