Essex Savings Bank Has $2.02 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Essex Savings Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after acquiring an additional 737,665,005 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,003,173,000 after buying an additional 140,493 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,642,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,523 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,473,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,270,977,000 after acquiring an additional 76,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,422,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,077,491,000 after purchasing an additional 372,791 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.89 on Monday, hitting $109.63. 1,997,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,531,250. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.88. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $111.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

