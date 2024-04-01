Essex Savings Bank Increases Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,422 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Tesla were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,940,011 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,534,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453,078 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tesla by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,254,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431,570 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tesla by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,546,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,397 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,040,734 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,266,572,000 after purchasing an additional 269,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,459,540,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $3.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $172.27. The stock had a trading volume of 47,073,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,726,977. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.37 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The firm has a market cap of $548.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.73.

Insider Activity

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,598 shares of company stock worth $36,952,434 in the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Edward Jones cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.63.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

