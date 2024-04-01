Essex Savings Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Essex Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 0.9% of Essex Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 76.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $21.04 on Monday, reaching $1,346.45. 714,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,057,507. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $601.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1,438.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,277.76 and its 200-day moving average is $1,071.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.97 billion, a PE ratio of 49.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24.
Broadcom Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at $22,276,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at $22,276,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,810 shares of company stock worth $26,107,692 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Summit Insights upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,230.18.
View Our Latest Report on AVGO
Broadcom Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Broadcom
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.