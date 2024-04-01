Essex Savings Bank Increases Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 60,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,869,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:ITW traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $266.94. The company had a trading volume of 385,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,894. The company has a market capitalization of $79.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $260.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.53. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.06 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 96.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITW has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $277.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Illinois Tool Works

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total transaction of $205,392.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,505,185.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total transaction of $205,392.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,505,185.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.29, for a total transaction of $1,493,401.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,292.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,471 shares of company stock worth $48,712,316 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

