Essex Savings Bank Purchases 1,018 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. RTX comprises about 0.7% of Essex Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its position in RTX by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its position in RTX by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 199,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,750,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in RTX by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 70,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC increased its position in RTX by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 90,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,639,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in RTX by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,769.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,176.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,769.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTX stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.48. 1,487,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,012,354. The company has a market cap of $129.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.65 and its 200 day moving average is $83.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $104.91.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.12.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

