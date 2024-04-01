Essex Savings Bank Purchases 1,030 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. ERn Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 109,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 31,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,519,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $304.61. 87,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,514. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $295.20 and its 200-day moving average is $271.39. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $227.63 and a 52 week high of $308.84.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

