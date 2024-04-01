Essex Savings Bank Purchases 45 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Essex Savings Bank increased its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics comprises about 1.3% of Essex Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.25, for a total transaction of $375,619.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,208 shares in the company, valued at $12,514,344. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.25, for a total value of $375,619.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,208 shares in the company, valued at $12,514,344. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total value of $1,510,461.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,140 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,348.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,278 shares of company stock worth $2,662,515 over the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of VRSK stock traded down $4.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $231.37. 211,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,267. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of 55.99, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.96 and a twelve month high of $251.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $241.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.88.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $677.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 305.15% and a net margin of 22.92%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

See Also

